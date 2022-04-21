Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 901,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,250 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $80,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after purchasing an additional 180,828 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126,228 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.83.

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $97.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,896. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.40. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.46%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.