Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 420,758 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $68,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 593,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,234,000 after purchasing an additional 238,889 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $6,449,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $4.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.47. The company had a trading volume of 558,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,507. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.72 and its 200 day moving average is $178.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

