Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,280,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180,462 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $119,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,610,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,300,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $149.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.44.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

