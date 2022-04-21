Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.37. Check-Cap shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 348,314 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHEK shares. Dawson James raised Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check-Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $36.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65.

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEK. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Check-Cap by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 207,260 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 242.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 216,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

