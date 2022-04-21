CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires Shares of 567 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after acquiring an additional 515,318 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,695,000 after purchasing an additional 375,696 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,485,000 after purchasing an additional 317,891 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,368,000 after purchasing an additional 266,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $76,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.42.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.08. 1,097,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,956. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $245.56 and a one year high of $373.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.38. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

