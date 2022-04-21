CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases Shares of 325 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Broadcom by 21.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $4.99 on Thursday, reaching $592.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,602. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $242.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $595.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $581.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

