CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Tops $1.23

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00003023 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $8,831.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008794 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,829,058 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.