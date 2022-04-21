Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.83. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 1,148,655 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 35.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth $88,000. 6.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.