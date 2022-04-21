Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Sells $76,715.70 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,254,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,129. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,847,000 after purchasing an additional 88,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,404,000 after purchasing an additional 113,290 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,111,000 after purchasing an additional 172,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $281,919,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

