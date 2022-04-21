Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.20

Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 20714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16.
About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (DIFTY)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.