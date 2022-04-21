Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) to post $2.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.56 billion and the lowest is $2.52 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $9.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stephens cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $2.63 on Friday, hitting $138.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 134,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,842,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

