DeGate (DG) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

DeGate (DG) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last week, DeGate has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeGate has a market cap of $10.94 million and $1.68 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,352,292 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

