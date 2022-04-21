DeltaChain (DELTA) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,704.00

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.53 or 0.00268529 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004917 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000725 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $748.48 or 0.01851948 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000134 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DELTA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

