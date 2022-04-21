DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.05. DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on DRH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $233,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,747,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,796,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,661,000 after buying an additional 1,426,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 110,899 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,569. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

