DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) will announce $2.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the highest is $2.86 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $12.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $2,643,617.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,097,693.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $260,155,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $186,139,000 after buying an additional 186,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.62. 1,098,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average of $113.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

