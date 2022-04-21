DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKSGet Rating) will announce $2.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the highest is $2.86 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $12.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $2,643,617.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,097,693.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $260,155,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $186,139,000 after buying an additional 186,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.62. 1,098,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average of $113.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.