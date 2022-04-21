DT Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after buying an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after buying an additional 1,229,381 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,583,000 after buying an additional 474,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,592,000 after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS remained flat at $$88.91 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,560,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,389,761. The stock has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day moving average is $96.81. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $78.15 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

In related news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,990 shares of company stock worth $5,563,298. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

