DT Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,044,000 after buying an additional 1,061,205 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Altria Group by 116.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after buying an additional 727,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 681,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.53. 8,659,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,292,562. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.