DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 674 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $269,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boeing by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $262,009,000 after acquiring an additional 102,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.02. 7,433,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,550,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.66. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40. The firm has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.20.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

