DT Investment Partners LLC Takes $462,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 437 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 440,950 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $529,043,000 after buying an additional 67,451 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 327 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $15,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $958.94.

Shares of TSLA traded down $19.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,008.78. 35,063,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,295,639. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $931.79 and its 200-day moving average is $978.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.