DT Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.94. The stock had a trading volume of 751,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,009. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $216.62 and a one year high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.52 and its 200-day moving average is $242.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.