Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. Eaton posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.95. 2,293,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,686. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

