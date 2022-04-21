Efinity Token (EFI) Market Cap Reaches $78.69 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $78.69 million and $10.27 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00033424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00104041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Efinity Token Coin Profile

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

