Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) to post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enerplus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Enerplus reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 205.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

ERF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,869. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 24.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,400 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,736 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 875,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $48,945,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

