Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.64

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 6080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.
Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $496.17 million during the quarter.
Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)
Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.
