Ether Zero Reaches Market Cap of $72,352.53 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $72,352.53 and $540.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.27 or 0.07391161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00087442 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

