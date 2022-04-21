Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is £125.57 ($163.37).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($195.16) to £140 ($182.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £130 ($169.14) target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a £147 ($191.26) target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from £132.60 ($172.52) to GBX 9,960 ($129.59) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from £128 ($166.54) to £125 ($162.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

FERG stock traded up GBX 180 ($2.34) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching £107.90 ($140.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,931. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 9,056 ($117.82) and a 52 week high of £136.40 ($177.47). The stock has a market cap of £23.47 billion and a PE ratio of 15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is £107.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is £113.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

