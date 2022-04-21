Filecoin (FIL) Reaches Market Cap of $3.64 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $18.81 or 0.00046186 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.64 billion and approximately $407.01 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.39 or 0.07373033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,735.51 or 1.00034939 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 193,576,266 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

