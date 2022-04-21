Financial Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 1,113 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Progressive by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 286,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after buying an additional 38,824 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,999,000 after buying an additional 78,979 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $113.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,823,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,785. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $120.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

