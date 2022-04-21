Financial Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 29,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000.

EWX stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.14. 30,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,207. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $61.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.01.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

