Financial Strategies Group Inc. Buys 1,479 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.4% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $87.03. 28,308,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,631,531. The company has a market cap of $368.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

