Financial Strategies Group Inc. Buys 254 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,153,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 138,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 708,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 30,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,395,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,898,825. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.79 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.38 and its 200 day moving average is $111.41.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

