Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 754,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,039,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,793,715. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

