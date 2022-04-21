Financial Strategies Group Inc. Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,395 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $59,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Shares of MET traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.58. 2,158,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,930. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.79. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.