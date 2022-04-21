FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

FE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,501. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

