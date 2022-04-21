FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.500 EPS.

Shares of FE traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $48.12. 2,659,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,450,499. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $48.85.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,803,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,012,000 after acquiring an additional 231,752 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 205,636 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 153,552 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 244,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 152,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,181,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,731,000 after acquiring an additional 114,166 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.