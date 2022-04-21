FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.38.

NYSE FE traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $48.12. 2,652,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,181,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,731,000 after purchasing an additional 114,166 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,803,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,012,000 after purchasing an additional 231,752 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 933,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 205,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 153,552 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

