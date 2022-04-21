General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) will announce sales of $17.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.86 billion and the highest is $17.82 billion. General Electric reported sales of $17.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $77.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 billion to $80.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $83.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.02 billion to $87.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $91.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,497,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,232. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.42. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

