Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) to report sales of $89.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.20 million and the highest is $94.20 million. Gogo reported sales of $73.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $385.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.62 million to $387.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $431.70 million, with estimates ranging from $417.32 million to $446.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Gogo had a net margin of 45.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOGO stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.44. 606,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,662. Gogo has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

