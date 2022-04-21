Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.49. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 1,033,210 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $163.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Gold Standard Ventures ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 142,519 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 103,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 166,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

