Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.66

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and traded as low as $33.83. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 22,401 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.26.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.