Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.66

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and traded as low as $33.83. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 22,401 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.26.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

