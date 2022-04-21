Gulden (NLG) Market Cap Hits $2.76 Million

Gulden (NLG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Gulden has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $1,675.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.98 or 0.00264643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00014546 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000419 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

