Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.66

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.66 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 6.86 ($0.09). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 6.86 ($0.09), with a volume of 88,157 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £69.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other Gulf Marine Services news, insider Mansour Al Alami acquired 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £10,680 ($13,895.39).

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It offers offshore construction and heavy lifting, accommodation and hotel services, well intervention and work over operations, and manpower services for oil and gas industry; and platform maintenance and commissioning, turbine maintenance and commissioning, hotel services, crane services, and offshore crew transfer services to renewables industry.

