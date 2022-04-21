Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) will post sales of $57.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.90 million to $58.80 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $55.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $242.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $228.80 million to $251.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $266.90 million, with estimates ranging from $251.10 million to $287.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $58.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 126,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,232. The firm has a market cap of $760.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $28.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

