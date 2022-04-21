Harvest Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $42.58 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $64.67 million and approximately $42.58 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $95.83 or 0.00236219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011604 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000089 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 692,614 coins and its circulating supply is 674,912 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars.

