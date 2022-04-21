Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.11 or 0.00010135 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $96.86 million and $1.54 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,536.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.00 or 0.07400795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.24 or 0.00264543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.35 or 0.00805076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014701 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.79 or 0.00705034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00086931 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00413058 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,577,534 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

