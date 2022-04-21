Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.55

Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.55 and traded as high as $15.80. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 157,903 shares trading hands.

HOLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

