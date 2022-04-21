Honest (HNST) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

Honest (HNST) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $211,595.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.03 or 0.07378666 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,578.00 or 1.00103137 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00034460 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

