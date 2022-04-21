HOPR (HOPR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $460,807.00

HOPR (HOPR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. HOPR has a total market capitalization of $30.56 million and $460,807.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HOPR has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

