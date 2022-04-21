Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) will report sales of $60.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.00 million and the lowest is $59.70 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $56.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $251.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $253.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $269.80 million, with estimates ranging from $265.70 million to $272.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $18.91. 98,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,925. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $823.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,204,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

