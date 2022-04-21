Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “N/A” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €61.76 ($66.41).

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($65.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded up €0.50 ($0.54) during trading on Thursday, hitting €53.70 ($57.74). 211,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €51.78 and its 200 day moving average is €53.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.27. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €35.33 ($37.99) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($64.49).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

